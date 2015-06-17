5FDP reveal Got Your Six tracklist

Five Finger Death Punch have revealed the tracklist for upcoming album Got Your Six.
It’s released on August 28 via Eleven Seven Music and includes 11 songs on the standard edition, with an additional three on deluxe editions.
Frontman Ivan Moody says: “If someone asked me to sum up who and what Five Finger Death Punch is, I would tell them everything they need to know is on this record. Hands down, Got Your Six is our best one yet.”
He adds of lead single Jekyll And Hyde: “Everybody is Jekyll and Hyde. There are multiple personalities to every human being – and no matter how civilised and sophisticated you think you are, if you look at yourself very, very closely, you’ll see there’s a demon inside.”
Guitarist Zoltan Bathory recently told how the lyrics were taken from voicemail messages left by Moody for bandmate Jason Hook.
Got Your Six will be released in CD, digital and vinyl editions and it’s available for pre-order now. 5FDP played Download at the weekend and tour Europe with Papa Roach later this year.
Tracklist
Got Your Six
Jekyll And Hyde
Wash It All Away
Ain’t My Last Dance
My Nemesis
No Sudden Movement
Question Everything
Hell To Pay
Digging My Own Grave
Meet My Maker
Boots And Blood
Bonus tracks
You’re Not My Kind
This Is My War
I Apologize
5FPD, Papa Roach Euro tour
Nov 02: Helsinki Ice Hall Black Box, Finland (without Papa Roach)
Nov 04: Stockholm Hovet, Sweden (without Papa Roach)
Nov 05: Oslo Sentrum, Norway
Nov 06: Copenhagen Tap1, Denmark
Nov 08: Hannover Swiss Life Hall, Germany
Nov 09: Leipzig Arena, Germany
Nov 11: Stuttgart Porsche Arena, Germany
Nov 13: Frankfurt Jahrhunderthalle, Germany
Nov 17: Amsterdam Zenith, Netherlands
Nov 21: Vienna Gasometer, Austria
Nov 25: Dusseldorf MEH, Hermany
Nov 26: Brussels Forest National Club, Belgium
Nov 28: London Wembley Arena, UK