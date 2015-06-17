5FDP reveal Got Your Six tracklist

Five Finger Death Punch have revealed the tracklist for upcoming album Got Your Six.

It’s released on August 28 via Eleven Seven Music and includes 11 songs on the standard edition, with an additional three on deluxe editions.

Frontman Ivan Moody says: “If someone asked me to sum up who and what Five Finger Death Punch is, I would tell them everything they need to know is on this record. Hands down, Got Your Six is our best one yet.”

He adds of lead single Jekyll And Hyde: “Everybody is Jekyll and Hyde. There are multiple personalities to every human being – and no matter how civilised and sophisticated you think you are, if you look at yourself very, very closely, you’ll see there’s a demon inside.”

Guitarist Zoltan Bathory recently told how the lyrics were taken from voicemail messages left by Moody for bandmate Jason Hook.

Got Your Six will be released in CD, digital and vinyl editions and it’s available for pre-order now. 5FDP played Download at the weekend and tour Europe with Papa Roach later this year.

Tracklist

Got Your Six Jekyll And Hyde Wash It All Away Ain’t My Last Dance My Nemesis No Sudden Movement Question Everything Hell To Pay Digging My Own Grave Meet My Maker Boots And Blood

Bonus tracks

You’re Not My Kind This Is My War I Apologize

5FPD, Papa Roach Euro tour

Nov 02: Helsinki Ice Hall Black Box, Finland (without Papa Roach)

Nov 04: Stockholm Hovet, Sweden (without Papa Roach)

Nov 05: Oslo Sentrum, Norway

Nov 06: Copenhagen Tap1, Denmark

Nov 08: Hannover Swiss Life Hall, Germany

Nov 09: Leipzig Arena, Germany

Nov 11: Stuttgart Porsche Arena, Germany

Nov 13: Frankfurt Jahrhunderthalle, Germany

Nov 17: Amsterdam Zenith, Netherlands

Nov 21: Vienna Gasometer, Austria

Nov 25: Dusseldorf MEH, Hermany

Nov 26: Brussels Forest National Club, Belgium

Nov 28: London Wembley Arena, UK