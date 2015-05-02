Ivan Moody: 5FDP are not going anywhere

Five Finger Death Punch aren’t splitting up despite their public meltdown last night, frontman Ivan Moody has stated.

And the band have confirmed their next album will be entitled Got Your Six.

He was left alone on stage in Memphis, Tennessee following what appeared to be an argument with drummer Jeremy Spencer that resulted in the rest of the band walking off.

The drama led fans to speculate the band had split – but the singer has said that’s not the case, and suggests the band have fired some of their crew to deal with the situation.

Moody says via Facebook: “There were a lot of technical problems that were seemingly unsolvable. We had to make a decision whether to hit the stage crippled, without being able to hear ourselves, or delay the show possibly for hours.

“We decided to proceed. But not being able to hear if I was in key, and just guessing where we were in the song, frustrated me to the point that I lost my cool.”

He admits he’s “never been so embarrassed before” and that he failed to handle the situation “appropriately.”

He adds: “I apologise for taking my anger out on stage. You know how I pride myself on live performance. I’d never want this to boil over into something that epically wrong again.”

The band will perform in Houston, Texas, tonight as planned, and they’e vowed to make things up to the disappointed Memphis crowd.

Moody says: “To some of our crew, good luck in your future endeavours. We wish you the best. We also welcome our new monitor engineer Paul Weber. And to the haters, wipe that smirk off your face.

“We are not going anywhere – this ain’t my last dance.”

His last words refer to the title of a track from Got Your Six, a clip of which has been released alongside Moody’s statement.

5FDP’s current tour is set to continue tonight in Texas and moves to Europe in May, including a set at the Download festival on June 12.