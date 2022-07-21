Five Finger Death Punch get up close and personal, only in the new issue of Metal Hammer

(Image credit: Future)

The new issue of Metal Hammer gets close and personal with the members of Five Finger Death Punch, discussing everything they had to overcome to create new album AfterLife. From legal troubles to brushes with death, there's a lot to unpack, but the Vegas band are back and stronger than ever.

Also in the new issue, Viking champions Amon Amarth take on wrestler Erick Redbeard, we dive into the making of Metal: Hellsinger, possibly the most metal video game of all time and Jinjer vocalist Tatiana Shmayluk shares the lessons that turned her into a rising metal sensation.

We also dive back into the annals of history to find out the story behind Rage Against The Machine classic Sleep Now In The Fire, look back at Judas Priest's iconic Screaming For Vengeance at 40 and dive deep into the mind of nu metal uber-producer Ross Robinson.

Plus, our coverage of the return of the mighty Download Festival, live reviews of Rammstein and Nine Inch Nails, and our review of Spiritbox's first UK headline show. It's a crazy time to be a metal fan, and you can read about it all inside the new issue of Metal Hammer, on sale now - order your copy here (opens in new tab).

