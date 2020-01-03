Five Finger Death Punch come Full Circle with their latest single

Five Finger Death Punch have released a stream of their new single titled Full Circle.

It’s the latest material taken from the band’s upcoming studio album F8, which is set to arrive on February 28 and follows Inside Out which debuted in 2019.

Speaking about the follow-up to 2018’s And Justice For None, guitarist Zoltan Bathory said: “We had an extremely successful, yet tumultuous couple of years as a band. We didn't just weather the storm but came out on the other side better than ever.

“It was a focused sober group recording our most important album to date and without a question it shows. This album represents rebirth, progression, transcendence both personally and musically."

Vocalist Ivan Moody added: “This record to me is absolution – everything I’ve done in my life has led up to this moment.”

Five Finger Death Punch will head out on the road later this month with Megadeth and Bad Wolves. Tickets are on sale now.

Five Finger Death Punch: F8

1. F8

2. Inside Out

3. Full Circle

4. Living The Dream

5. A Little Bit Off

6. Bottom Of The Top

7. To Be Alone

8. Mother May I (Tic Toc)

9. Darkness Settles In

10. This Is War

11. Leave It All Behind

12. Scar Tissue

13. Brighter Side Of Grey

14. Making Monsters (Bonus track)

15. Death Punch Therapy (Bonus track)

16. Inside Out (Radio Edit) (Bonus track)

Five Finger Death Punch tour with Megadeth and Bad Wolves

Jan 14: Kiev Palace Of Sports, Ukraine **

Jan 16: Moscow Adrenaline Stadium, Russia **

Jan 18: St. Petersburg A2, Russia **

Jan 20: Helsinki Hartwell Arena, Finland

Jan 22: Stockholm Hovet, Sweden

Jan 23: Oslo Spektrum, Norway

Jan 24: Copenhagen Royal Arena, Denmark

Jan 26: Amsterdam AFAS Live, Netherlands

Jan 28: Paris Zenith, France

Jan 30: Cardiff Arena, UK

Jan 31: London Wembley Arena, UK

Feb 03: Berlin Max-Schmeling Halle, Germany

Feb 04: Hamburg Sporthalle, Germany

Feb 06: Frankfurt Festhalle, Germany

Feb 08: Oberhausen Koenig-Pilsener Arena, Germany

Feb 09: Stuttgart Schleyerhalle, Germany

Feb 10: Munich Olympiahalle, Germany

Feb 12: Warsaw Torwar, Poland

Feb 14: Prague Tipsport Arena, Czech Republic

Feb 16: Milan Alcatrazz, Italy

Feb 17: Zurich Hallenstadion, Switzerland

Feb 19: Vienna Stadthalle, Austria

Feb 20: Budapest Sportarena, Hungary

** 5FDP headline show without Megadeth and Bad Wolves