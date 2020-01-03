Five Finger Death Punch come Full Circle with their latest single

Five Finger Death Punch have released a stream of their new single titled Full Circle.
It’s the latest material taken from the band’s upcoming studio album F8, which is set to arrive on February 28 and follows Inside Out which debuted in 2019.
Check it out below.
Speaking about the follow-up to 2018’s And Justice For None, guitarist Zoltan Bathory said: “We had an extremely successful, yet tumultuous couple of years as a band. We didn't just weather the storm but came out on the other side better than ever.
“It was a focused sober group recording our most important album to date and without a question it shows. This album represents rebirth, progression, transcendence both personally and musically."
Vocalist Ivan Moody added: “This record to me is absolution – everything I’ve done in my life has led up to this moment.”
Five Finger Death Punch will head out on the road later this month with Megadeth and Bad Wolves. Tickets are on sale now.
Five Finger Death Punch: F8
Five Finger Death Punch: F8
1. F8
2. Inside Out
3. Full Circle
4. Living The Dream
5. A Little Bit Off
6. Bottom Of The Top
7. To Be Alone
8. Mother May I (Tic Toc)
9. Darkness Settles In
10. This Is War
11. Leave It All Behind
12. Scar Tissue
13. Brighter Side Of Grey
14. Making Monsters (Bonus track)
15. Death Punch Therapy (Bonus track)
16. Inside Out (Radio Edit) (Bonus track)
Five Finger Death Punch tour with Megadeth and Bad Wolves
Jan 14: Kiev Palace Of Sports, Ukraine **
Jan 16: Moscow Adrenaline Stadium, Russia **
Jan 18: St. Petersburg A2, Russia **
Jan 20: Helsinki Hartwell Arena, Finland
Jan 22: Stockholm Hovet, Sweden
Jan 23: Oslo Spektrum, Norway
Jan 24: Copenhagen Royal Arena, Denmark
Jan 26: Amsterdam AFAS Live, Netherlands
Jan 28: Paris Zenith, France
Jan 30: Cardiff Arena, UK
Jan 31: London Wembley Arena, UK
Feb 03: Berlin Max-Schmeling Halle, Germany
Feb 04: Hamburg Sporthalle, Germany
Feb 06: Frankfurt Festhalle, Germany
Feb 08: Oberhausen Koenig-Pilsener Arena, Germany
Feb 09: Stuttgart Schleyerhalle, Germany
Feb 10: Munich Olympiahalle, Germany
Feb 12: Warsaw Torwar, Poland
Feb 14: Prague Tipsport Arena, Czech Republic
Feb 16: Milan Alcatrazz, Italy
Feb 17: Zurich Hallenstadion, Switzerland
Feb 19: Vienna Stadthalle, Austria
Feb 20: Budapest Sportarena, Hungary
** 5FDP headline show without Megadeth and Bad Wolves