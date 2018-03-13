Trending

Five Finger Death Punch announce new album And Justice For None

By News  

Five Finger Death Punch will release their new album And Justice For None in May ahead of their co-headline tour with Breaking Benjamin

Five Finger Death Punch
Five Finger Death Punch

Five Finger Death Punch have announced that they’ll release their new studio album later this year.

It’s titled And Justice For None and it’s set to arrive on May 18 – ahead of their upcoming North American tour with Breaking Benjamin, Nothing More and Bad Wolves.

The band’s seventh studio album and follow-up to 2015’s Got Your Six will launch on CD, deluxe CD with three bonus tracks, vinyl and deluxe gatefold vinyl. Pre-orders for the record are now being taken.

Speaking about the upcoming tour, guitarist Zoltan Bathory says: “When I’m asked for a tour quote I’m always scratching my head… Is there anything to add?

“We are putting together 2018’s biggest hard rock tour of the summer – where even the first band on the bill has a massive hit single around the world. There will be fire.”

Find the And Justice For None cover art and tracklist below along with the band’s upcoming tour dates

Five Finger Death Punch And Justice For None standard edition tracklist

  1. Fake
  2. Top Of The World
  3. Sham Pain
  4. Blue On Black
  5. Fire In The Hole
  6. I Refuse
  7. It Doesn’t Matter
  8. When The Seasons Change
  9. Stuck In My Ways
  10. Rock Bottom
  11. Gone Away
  12. Bloody
  13. Will The Sun Ever Rise

Five Finger Death Punch And Justice For None deluxe edition tracklist

  1. Trouble (Bonus Track)
  2. Fake
  3. Top Of The World
  4. Sham Pain
  5. Blue On Black
  6. Fire In The Hole
  7. I Refuse
  8. It Doesn’t Matter
  9. When The Seasons Change
  10. Stuck In My Ways
  11. Rock Bottom
  12. Gone Away
  13. Bloody
  14. Will The Sun Ever Rise
  15. Bad Seed (Bonus Track)
  16. Save Your Breath (Bonus Track)

Five Finger Death Punch and Breaking Benjamin 2018 US tour dates

Jul 16: Seattle White River Amphitheatre, WA
Jul 18: Spokane Arena, WA
Jul 20: Boise Taco Bell Arena, ID
Jul 21: Salt Lake City USANA Amphitheatre, UT
Jul 24: San Francisco Shoreline Amphitheatre, CA
Jul 25: San Diego Mattress Firm Amphitheatre, CA
Jul 27: Irvine FivePoint Amphitheatre, CA
Jul 29: Albuquerque Isleta Amphitheater, NM
Aug 01: Austin 360 Amphitheatre, TX
Aug 03: Houston The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, TX
Aug 04: Dallas Starplex Pavilion, TX
Aug 06: Southaven BankPlus Amphitheatre, MS
Aug 07: St Louis Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, MO
Aug 09: Simpsonville Heritage Park Amphitheatre, SC
Aug 11: Tampa MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre, FL
Aug 12: Atlanta Verizon Amphitheatre, GA
Aug 14: Pittsburgh KeyBank Pavilion, PA
Aug 15: Camden BB&T Pavilion, NJ
Aug 17: Scranton The Pavilion at Montage Mountain, PA
Aug 18: Boston Xfinity Center, MA
Aug 20: Toronto Budweiser Stage, ON
Aug 22: Syracuse Lake view Amphitheatre, NY
Aug 24: Bristow Jiffy Lube Live, VA
Aug 25: Holmdel PNC Bank Arts Center, NJ
Aug 28: Cincinnati Riverbend Music Center, OH
Aug 29: Chicago Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, IL
Aug 31: Indianapolis Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center, IN
Sep 01: Detroit DTE Energy Music Theatre, MI
Sep 03: Darien Center Darien Lake Amphitheatre, NY
Sep 06: Wantagh Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater, NY
Sep 07: Hartford XFINITY Theatre, CT
Sep 09: Cleveland Blossom Music Center, OH

Five Finger Death Punch - A Decade Of Destruction album review