Fireproven take on bullies in new video for The Maze

Finnish prog metallers Fireproven have released a video for their latest single The Maze, which you can watch below. The quintet waste no time in setting bullying firmly in their sights with the new song.

“The lyrics are based on my teenage years when I got bullied in school," explains drummer Nuutti Hannula wbno has written the song. "I’ve dissembled the emotions I went through as a teenager, and where those experiences finally led me. Not all ugly incidents are bad, no matter how painful it might feel at the moment. Some things you’ll never forget and they stick with you through life, but the aspect is constantly changing. It’s important to see that each person is capable in extreme cruelty but in kindness, too.

"When writing this song I combined old video game tunes with progressive metal and melodic death metal. In my opinion music should evoke various feelings in a listener. I’ve gained these experiences since the early Nintendo games.”

The Maze follows on from the band's last single, The Addict, which they released in Deccember. Joining Hannula are singer Sanna Solanterä, guitarist and backing vocalist Janne Väätämöinen, bassist Juha Väätämöinen and keyboardist

Ilari Hannula. Fireproven released their debut album The Tower in 2018.

Get The Maze.

