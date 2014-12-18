Finnish black metallers Saturnian Mist unveil new video

Forged amidst the industrial ruins in Tampere, Finland, and at the behest of dark, occult forces that wish you ill, the black metal cult that is Saturnian Mist is rising once more.

Heralding the forthcoming second album, Chaos Magick, due out very soon via Candlelight Records, the band have released the single, The True Law, a rough-hewn and utterly exhilarating blast of baleful, arcane savagery and we are proud to offer a window into their world with the official video for the track. Directed by band mastermind Frater Zetekh, who states his influences impeccably as the DIY mindfucks of early David Lynch and Alejandro Jodorowsky, this is a fast-edit, stroboscopic and heretical rite of transfiguration, featuring a crown of thorns, blood, cleansing fire, more occult symbols than you can throw a screeching black cat at and the band themselves tearing the shit out of all this is decent with bug-eyed aplomb. Say goodbye to salvation and prepare yourself for The True Law below!

WARNING: CONTAINS STOBOSCOPIC IMAGERY

