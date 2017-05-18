Fight The Fight release video for The Edge

Oslo metallers Fight The Fight are premiering their new video for The Edge exclusively with Metal Hammer.

Directed by Troll Toftenes, the video shows the band playing in jam rooms and on rooftops, while also causing a bit of chaos at the local fair.

“We wanted to record a video of our everyday life,” guitarist Amok tells Metal Hammer. “We play music, have some drinks and hang out, so this video felt really natural to film. Our great friend and an amazing director Troll Toftenes told us to ‘just be yourself,’ so we did. We got drunk and had a great time.

“The song is about going your own way, which is for us, is living a life on the edge. This is The Edge.”

Fight The Fight’s debut album is available to buy now, via Indie Recordings.

With August Burns Red

Aug 03: Pumpehuset, Copenhagen, DK

Aug 04: John Dee, Oslo, NO

Aug 05: Fryshuset, Stockholm, SE

With Satyricon

Sep 24: Gruenspan, Hamburg, DE

Sep 25: Turock, Essen, DE

Sep 26: 013, Tilburg, DE

Sep 27: Biebob, Vosselaar, BE

Sep 29: Heaven, London, UK

Sep 30: La Maroquinerie, Paris, FR

Oct 01: MJC De Reze, Nantes, FR

Oct 02: Le Metronum, Toulouse, FR

Oct 04: Sala But, Madrid, ES

Oct 05: Razzamatazz, Barcelona, ES

Oct 06: Rockstore, Montpellier, FR

Oct 07: Zona Roveri, Bologna, IT

Oct 09: Dynamo, Zuerich, CH

Oct 10: Backstage, Munich, DE

Oct 11: Szene, Vienna, AT

Oct 12: Palac Akropolis, Prague, CZ

Oct 14: Kwadrat, Krakow, PL

Oct 15: Progresja, Warsaw, PL

Oct 16: SO36, Berlin, DE

Oct 17: Pumpehuset, Copenhagen, DK

Oct 19: Train, Aarhus, DK

Oct 20: Pustervik, Gothenburg, SE

Oct 21: Klubben, Stockholm, SE

-

After 10 years, Fight The Fight are finally unleashing their racket