After 10 years, Fight The Fight are finally unleashing their racket

Sometimes the things you really want are worth waiting for. Just because you are the hot new flavour of the month, it doesn’t mean you’ll last the pace in the world of music, and often the bands that have really put in the years of hard graft are the ones that produce the goods in the most spectacular way.

“Oh, we’re a really long story,” begins Fight The Fight guitarist Lord. “I formed this band when I was 11 years old. I couldn’t play guitar and my friends in the band couldn’t play bass or drums. But we worked hard on learning our instruments and how to write music, we are all from the same town and the same school. So we had a lot in common, including a love for the metal scene. And with all of that hard work and a lot of lineup changes, and even though only me and the bass player remain from the original band, we have finally arrived as Fight The Fight! It’s been 10 years in the making.”

And if you are wondering if it was worth the wait, don’t just take our word for it – get the band’s self-titled debut album on your stereo right now. It’s a pummelling mix of mammoth mainstream rock hooks, punk rock ramshackle rhythms and some truly savage Every Time I Die-style hardcore riffing. Dip it in their native Norway’s most famous musical export – icy blasts of black metal – and there you have it: one of the most exciting new bands in our scene for some time.

“We have been very clear on what kind of sound we wanted on this album,” Lord tells us. “We used lots of different studios and lots of different producers to make sure we got it just right. We needed to make sure that we captured the true essence of this band. We’ve been working really hard on this record for many, many years now, so we weren’t going to settle for anything other than the best it could be.”