Field Of The Nephilim announce headline shows with The Church

Fields Of The Nephilim have announced three UK headline dates in October and November “to celebrate the dark energies of Samhain”.

The goth-rockers play Manchester’s O2 Ritz on October 29th, London’s O2 Shepherds Bush Empire on October 31st and the O2 Institute, Birmingham on November 1st.

They will be joined by Australian art rockers The Church, who celebrate the 30th anniversary of their album Starfish.

The shows have been timed to coincide with Samhain, the ancient pagan festival that marked the beginning of winter – over the centuries, Samhain has morphed into Halloween – and the 30th anniversary of the band’s biggest-selling single, Moonchild, from second album The Nephilim.

Tickets will be available from Wednesday 13th June at 10am from Ticketmaster.