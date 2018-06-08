HMV's Vinyl Week sale: here are all the best deals!

2018 marks the 70th anniversary of the 12” 33 ⅓ vinyl LP, with sales figures returning to levels not seen since the early 90 – in 2017, vinyl accounted for 1 in 10 physical sales.

Which makes it the perfect time for HMV’s Vinyl Week. Running from 8-17 June, Vinyl Week offers up a load of limited edition records and some amazing amazing offers on over 100 titles. Exclusives include Chris Rea’s Road To Hell on purple vinyl, Fairport Convention’s Leige And Lief on pink vinyl, Def Leppard’s Vault on clear vinyl,T-Rex - Tanx (pink etched), Siouxsie & The Banshees’ Juju and Stereophonics’ Decade in the Sun on limited edition gold vinyl and more.

Sale vinyl includes classic albums from AC/DC, Metallica, Nirvana, Gun N' Roses, Iron Maiden and more.

To get your hands on the exclusives, customers have to go in-store. But we have all the latest sales deals below - just click the link to buy…

AC/DC - Back In Black, 180 Gram. Was 19.99, now 12.99

AC/DC - Highway To Hell, 180 Gram. Was 19.99, now 12.99

Aerosmith - Toys In The Attic. Was 19.99, now 12.99

Blondie - Parallel Lines. Was 20.99, now 7.99

Bob Dylan - Highway 61 Revisited. Was 19.99, now 11.99

Bob Dylan - Times They Are A Changin. Was 19.99, now 12.99

Boston - Boston. Was 19.99, now 12.99

Cure - Head On The Door. Was 15.99, now 7.99

Cure - Faith. Was 20.99, now 9.99

Cure - Seventeen Seconds, 2LP. Was 18.99, now 9.99

Cure - Three Imaginary Boys. Was 20.99, now 9.99

Cure - Top. Was 20.99, now 9.99

Dire Straits - Brothers In Arms, 2LP. Was 22.99, now 11.99

Doors - Strange Days, Heavyweight 180G Vinyl, Remastered. Was 15.99, now 10.99

Elbow - Seldom Seen Kid, 2LP. Was 20.99, now 9.99

Elton John - Goodbye Yellow Brick Road, 2LP. Was 26.99, now 12.99

Fall Out Boy - American Beauty / American Psycho. Was 17.99, now 9.99

Foo Fighters - Concrete And Gold. Was 20.99, now 15.99

Guns N' Roses - Use Your Illusion 1: Remastered, 180 Gram, 2LP. Was 20.99, now 10.99

Guns N' Roses - Use Your Illusion 2: Remastered, 180 Gram, 2LP. Was 20.99, now 10.99

Iron Maiden - Number Of The Beast. Was 17.99, now 10.99

Iron Maiden - Powerslave. Was 17.99, now 11.99

Jeff Buckley - Grace. Was 19.99, now 12.99

Jimi Hendrix - Both Sides Of The Sky. Was 20.99, now 15.99

Janis Joplin - Greatest Hits. Was 19.99, now 11.99

Judas Priest - British Steel. Was 19.99, now 12.99

Judas Priest - Painkiller. Was 19.99, now 12.99

Judas Priest - Screaming For Vengeance, 2LP. Was 19.99, now 12.99

Judas Priest - Firepower. Was 20.99, now 15.99

Leonard Cohen - Greatest Hits. Was 19.99, now 12.99

Leonard Cohen - Various Positions. Was 19.99, now 12.99

Love - Forever Changes. Was 15.99, now 10.99

Mastodon - Blood Mountain. Was 15.99, now 10.99

Meat Loaf - Bat Out Of Hell. Was 19.99, now 12.99

Metallica - Metallica (The Black Album), 2LP. Was 27.99, now 11.99

Monkees - Forever. Was 14.99, now 9.99

Muse - Origin Of Symmetry. Was 24.99, now 11.99

Harry Nilsson - Nilsson Schmilsson. Was 19.99, now 12.99

Nirvana - In Utero. Was 20.99, now 9.99

Nirvana - Nirvana (Best Of), 180G Vinyl. Was 20.99, now 9.99

Noel Gallaghers High Flying Birds - Noel Gallaghers High Flying Birds. Was 14.99, was 9.99

Noel Gallaghers High Flying Birds - Who Built The Moon? Was 20.99, now 14.99

Pantera - History Of Hostility. Was 18.99, now 12.99

Paul Simon - Graceland. Was 19.99, now 12.99

Pink Floyd - London 1966/1967. Was 18.99, now 12.99

Prince - Purple Rain, Remastered. Was 20.99, now 10.99

Queens Of The Stone Age - Villains, 2LP. Was 21.99, now 14.99

Rage Against The Machine - Rage Against The Machine. Was 19.99, now 12.99

Lou Reed - Transformer. Was 19.99, now 12.99

REM - Out Of Time, Remastered. Was 20.99, now 7.99

Rolling Stones - Aftermath. Was 20.99, now 7.99

Rolling Stones - Exile On Main Street, Remastered, 2LP. Was 20.99, now 10.99

Rolling Stones - Sticky Fingers. Was 23.99, now 10.99

Royal Blood - Royal Blood. Was 15.99, now 9.99

Santana - Greatest Hits (1974). Was 19.99, now 12.99

Sleep - Holy Mountain. Was 14.99, now 10.99

Patti Smith - Horses. Was 19.99, now 12.99

Smiths - Meat Is Murder. Was 15.99, now 10.99

Smiths - Queen Is Dead. Was 20.99, now 12.99

Smiths - Strangeways Here We Come. Was 27.99, now 12.99

Stone Roses - Second Coming, 2LP. Was 20.99, now 11.99

Stone Roses - Stone Roses. Was 19.99, now 12.99

T Rex - Electric Warrior. Was 20.99, now 7.99

Talking Heads - Remain In Light. Was 15.99, now 10.99

Van Morrison - Astral Weeks. Was 15.99, now 10.99

Velvet Underground & Nico - Velvet Underground & Nico. Was 20.99, now 9.99

Paul Weller - Saturns Pattern. Was 18.99, now 12.99

Who - My Generation. Was 20.99, now 7.99

Who - Who's Next. Was 20.99, now 7.99

