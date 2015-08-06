FIDLAR list Euro shows

FIDLAR will play a nine-date European tour following their appearances at the Reading and Leeds festivals this month.

The skate punks are set to launch second album Too on September 4, then return for a run of shows in November. Tickets go on sale at 9am on Friday (August 7).

Frontman Zac Carper recently said: “We could have made record number one again – but instead we decided to challenge ourselves and admit we don’t know everything. The goal was to think outside the box.”

Nov 10: Bristol O2 Academy, UK Nov 11: Manchester Ritz, UK Nov 12: Glasgow Garage, UK Nov 14: London Forum, UK Nov 15: Birmingham Institute, UK Nov 17: Berlin Postbahnof, Germany Nov 19: Paris Le Trianon Hall, France Nov 22: Brussels AB Club, Belgium Nov 23: Utrecht Tivoli Vredenburg Pandora Hall, Netherlands