Feeder announce 2018 UK tour

Feeder have announced a UK tour which will take place next year.

The run of eight dates will get under way on March 7 at Bristol’s O2 Academy and conclude with a set at London’s O2 Brixton Academy on March 17.

Feeder have lined up the dates to celebrate their 21st anniversary and in support of their new Best Of compilation which comes with a nine-track disc of new material titled Arrow.

It’ll be released on September 29 on digital formats, standard 2CD, a 3CD collection and deluxe four-disc vinyl package via BMG.

Vocalist and guitarist Grant Nicholas said: “I remember sitting in a classroom at school aged 11 drawing pictures of flying V guitars and dreaming of being in a band – a band that could fill arenas and stadiums.

“The dream came true and here I am 25 years later with Feeder and still riding the rock and roll train. It’s hard to believe that Swim, the first mini album, was released 21 years ago. It feels like yesterday.”

The band have also revealed that they’ve recorded a new version of their track My Perfect Day which originally appeared on their debut album Polythene. The song will be given away as a free download to those purchasing tickets for the UK shows. Find out more and see a full list of tour dates below.

Tickets go on general sale from September 15.

Mar 07: Bristol O2 Academy

Mar 08: Norwich The Nick Rayns LCR

Mar 10: Manchester Academy

Mar 11: Glasgow Barrowland

Mar 13: Leeds O2 Academy

Mar 14: Birmingham O2 Academy

Mar 16: Nottingham Rock City

Mar 17: London O2 Brixton Academy

The Best Of Feeder

CD1

Feeling A Moment Come Back Around Eskimo Just The Way I’m Feeling Forget About Tomorrow Just A Day Insomnia Comfort In Sound High Buck Rogers Pushing The Senses Turn Renegades Lost & Found Tender Yesterday Went Too Soon Shatter Borders Seven Days In The Sun Piece By Piece Another Day On Earth

CD2

We Are The People Universe Of Life Idaho Tumble And Fall Crash Silent Cry Find The Colour Day In Day Out Down By The River Paperweight Tangerine Cement Suffocate Side By Side Stereo World Paperfaces Save Us Tracing Lines Miss You Children Of The Sun

CD3 - Arrows

Figure You Out Walk Away Bees Veins Sound Of Birds Arrow Dive Sirens Landslide

Feeder - The Best Of Feeder album review