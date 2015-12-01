Farmikos release Scapegoat video

Former Ozzy Osbourne guitarist Joe Holmes has released a video for his band Farmikos’ latest single Scapegoat.

The song is the opening track on the group’s self-titled debut album, released earlier this year. Scapegoat features Holmes’ former Ozzy bandmate and current Metallica man Robert Trujillo on bass and Brooks Wackerman of Avenged Sevenfold on drums.

Holmes, who’s also worked in David Lee Roth’s band, is joined in the lineup by singer Robbie Locke. Drummer Ken Schalk and bassist Pancho Tomaselli guest on the album.

Farmikos say: “Huge thanks to Terry Moews for shooting and directing a great video and to Michael Weissman for an awesome edit job.”