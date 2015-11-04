A7X add drummer Brooks Wackerman

Avenged Sevenfold have announced that former Bad Religion drummer Brooks Wackerman has joined the band.

The group revealed last month that they found Arin Ilejay’s replacement before their former sticksman had officially left the group. Now they’ve named the ex Infectious Grooves and Bad Religion drummer as their chosen member.

Wackerman tells the Talk Is Jericho podcast: “I’ve been a fan of the band for a decade and when Matt gave me the call last year I was absolutely thrilled.

“This past year I have been reassessing what I want to do. With a band like Bad Religion, I’m so proud of all the work we’ve done together. But I was yearning for something new, a different style and during that time is when I got the call.”

Wackerman has also played with Suicidal Tendencies, Blink-182 and Tenacious D.

Avenged Sevenfold’s last album was 2013’s Hail To The King.