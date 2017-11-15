Fall Out Boy celebrate Mexico's Day Of The Dead in new video

Fall Out Boy have released a colourful video for their new single Hold Me Tight Or Don’t.

It’s been lifted from the band’s upcoming studio album MANIA, which is due to arrive on January 1 via Virgin EMI.

The Brendan Walter and Mel Soria-directed video shows Patrick Stump, Joe Trohman, Pete Wentz and Andy Hurley celebrating Mexican holiday Dia de los Muertos (Day Of The Dead).

The band say: “It’s time to wake up the dead and dance.”

Fall Out Boy are currently on tour across the US and have now also added a run of live shows across Europe, UK, Australia and New Zealand, which will get under way in January.

MANIA is now available for pre-order. Find the cover art and tracklist below, along with all Fall Out Boy’s 2017⁄ 2018 tour dates.

Fall Out Boy MANIA tracklist

Young And Menace Champion Stay Frosty Royal Milk Tea Hold Me Tight Or Don’t Wilson (Expensive Mistakes) Church Heaven’s Gate Sunshine Riptide (Featuring Burna Boy) Bishops Knife Trick

Nov 15: San Diego Viejas Arena, CA

Nov 17: Inglewood The Forum, CA

Nov 18: Phoenix Talking Stick Resort Arena, AZ

Jan 08: Berlin Lido, Germany

Jan 10: Stockholm Debaser, Sweden

Jan 11: London Electric Brixton, UK

Feb 28: Brisbane Riverstage, Australia

Mar 02:Sydney Qudos bank Arena, Australia

Mar 03: Melbourne Margaret Court Arena, Australia

Mar 05: Perth Red Hill Auditorium, Australia

Mar 07: Auckland The Trusts Arena, New Zealand

Mar 27: Birmingham Arena, UK

Mar 28: Cardiff Motorpoint Arena, UK

Mar 29: Manchester Arena, UK

Mar 31: London The O2, UK

Apr 03: Paris Zénith, France

Apr 04: Amsterdam AFAS Live, Netherlands

Apr 06: Berlin Max-Schmelling-Halle, Germany

Apr 07: Hamburg Mehr! Theater, Germany

Apr 08: Munich Zenith, Germany

Apr 10: Düsseldorf Mitsubishi Electric Halle, Germany

Apr 12: Brussels Forest National, Belgium

The A-Z of Fall Out Boy