Fall Out Boy announce two tiny UK shows for mid-March

In celebration of the forthcoming release of their So Much (For) Stardust album, emo kingpins Fall Out Boy have lined up two tiny, intimate UK club shows.

The Chicago band will play Manchester’s Band On The Wall on Wednesday March 15 and London’s Heaven on Thursday March 16.



Fans who pre-order the new album from the Fall Out Boy UK webstore before 2pm (UK time) on March 7 will get exclusive ticket access to these dates. Tickets go on sale 8th March 8, at 10am (UK time)

The band have also announced the tracklist for So Much (For) Stardust. Their eighth studio album, due on March 24 on Fueled By Ramen/Elektra/DCD2 Records, will feature 13 tracks, including recent singles Love From The Other Side and Heartbreak Feels So Good.



The track-list is



1. Love From The Other Side

2. Heartbreak Feels So Good

3. Hold Me Like A Grudge

4. Fake Out

5. Heaven, Iowa

6. So Good Right Now

7. The Pink Seashell feat. Ethan Hawke

8. I Am My Own Muse

9. Flu Game

10. Baby Annihilation

11. The Kintsugi Kid (Ten Years)

12. What a Time To Be Alive

13. So Much (For) Stardust

Fall Out Boy will play arena shows in the US with Bring Me The Horizon this summer, and play a UK/Europe arena tour in the autumn.



The 15 date European tour will kick off in Warsaw on October 17 and wrap in Berlin on November 8. It includes a total of five UK shows, to take place in Leeds, Glasgow, Manchester, Birmingham and London.



The full UK/European tour schedule is:



Oct 17: Warsaw Cos Torwar, Poland

Oct 18: Prague Sportovní hala Fortuna, Czech Republic

Oct 20: Milan Mediolanum Forum, Italy

Oct 21: Munich Zenith, Germany

Oct 23: Paris Zénith, France

Oct 24: Amsterdam AFAS Live, Holland

Oct 25: Brussels Forest National, Belgium

Oct 27: Leeds First Direct Arena, UK

Oct 28: Glasgow OVO Hydro, UK

Oct 29: Manchester AO Arena, UK

Oct 31: Birmingham Utilita Arena, UK

Nov 02: London The O2, UK

Nov 06: Oberhausen Rudolf Weber-Arena, Germany

Nov 07: Hamburg Barclays Arena, Germany

Nov 08: Germany Max-Schmeling-Halle, Germany