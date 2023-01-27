Fall Out Boy and Weezer among acts lined up for Beach Boys Grammy tribute

Weezer and Fall Out Boy are among the acts set to perform at a star-studded Grammy Awards tribute to The Beach Boys.

'A Grammy Salute to The Beach Boys' takes place on 8 February at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles three days after the 2023 Grammys.

Weezer, Fall Out Boy, Beck and St. Vincent will perform at the event, which will later be broadcast on CBS and Paramount+. Tickets for the event are available through Ticketmaster (opens in new tab).

The 'Salute' event has become an annual fixture and has honoured Paul Simon and The Beatles in recent years.

The lineup is completed by Brandi Carlile, Hanson, Norah Jones, Lady A, John Legend, Little Big Town, Michael McDonald, Mumford & Sons, My Morning Jacket, Pentatonix, Charlie Puth, LeAnn Rimes, and Take 6.

The Grammys ceremony will be broadcast live from Los Angeles' Crypto.com Arena on Sunday, February 5, 2023, via the CBS Television Network and stream live and on-demand through Paramount+.

Ozzy Osbourne is nominated in four categories. His song Patient Number 9 (featuring Jeff Beck) has been shortlisted for Best Rock Performance and also for Best Rock Song, while his latest album, also called Patient Number 9, is in the running for Best Rock Album.

His fourth nomination comes in the Best Metal Performance category for the track Degradation Rules (featuring Tony Iommi).

Fall Out Boy's eighth studio album So Much (For) Stardust is scheduled to arrive on March 24 via Fueled By Ramen/DCD2. They recently released a video for the single Heartbreak Feels So Good in which they try to kidnap Weezer frontman Rivers Cuomo.

Weezer's most recent release was 2022's EP series SZNZ.