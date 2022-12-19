Watch St.Vincent join Metallica on stage in LA for a performance of Nothing Else Matters

St. Vincent joined Metallica on stage on Friday (December 16) for a special performance of Nothing Else Matters at the band's third annual Helping Hands charity concert.

The event was organised to raise funds for All Within My Hands, an organisation founded by the thrash metal heavyweights in 2017, and named after the song of the same name from their 2003 album St. Anger.

As a charity, their work is "dedicated to creating sustainable communities” through supporting "workforce education, the fight against hunger, and other critical local services."

Held at the Microsoft Theatre in LA, the gig saw James Hetfield and co. appear alongside hand-picked "special guests", including Greta Van Fleet and St. Vincent (aka singer/songwriter Annie Clark). With the latter, Metallica performed a collaborative rendition of their 1991 hit Nothing Else Matters, which you can watch below.

Metallica kicked off the night with a selection of acoustic performances, including Blackened, which was accompanied by Iron Man's Robert Downey Jr, before moving onto The Unforgiven, Thin Lizzy's Borderline, Irish folk standard Whiskey in the Jar, as well as UFO's It's Killing Me.

Following an interlude by the evening’s host, talk show host Jimmy Kimmel, the band began their full-powered set with The Call of Ktulu, Harvester of Sorrow, Holier Than Thou, All Within My Hands (with Avi Vinocur) and more. Metallica also gave their new single, Lux Æterna, it's first live debut.

Earlier in the night, Greta Van Fleet performed in support, playing songs mostly from their newest album The Battle At Garden’s Gate. There was also a "black carpet", graced by celebrities such as Tom Morello and Tony Hawk graced.

Watch St. Vincent and Metallica perform Nothing Else Matters below:

Metallica – Helping Hands concert 2022

1. Blackened

2. The Unforgiven

3. Borderline (Thin Lizzy cover)

4. It’s Killing Me (UFO cover)

5. Whiskey In The Jar (Thin Lizzy cover)

6. The Call Of Ktulu

7. Harvester Of Sorrow

8. Holier Than Thou

9. All Within My Hands

10. Creeping Death

11. Enter Sandman

12. Lux Æterna

13. Nothing Else Matters (with St Vincent)

14. Seek And Destroy



Metallica's new album, 72 Seasons, will emerge on their own Blackened label on April 14.