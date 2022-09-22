Weezer share 21-track SZNZ: Autumn album, dress up like grumpy Lord Of The Rings extras

Weezer have released the third act of their seasonally-themed, four-part, SZNZ EP series, SZNZ: Autumn. And to accompany the release, the band have adopted a bold new 'Lords Of The Rings/US drone metal band' image.

The third of the band's proposed four releases in 2022, SZNZ: Autumn follows on from the March release of SZNZ: Spring and the June release of SZNZ: Summer. Where both previous releases were seven-track EPs, SZNZ: Autumn weighs in with a hefty 21 tracks, somewhat pushing the definition of an 'EP'.

In a fabulously pretentious promotional statement released alongside the SZNZ: Spring EP , Weezer promised that "the four SZNZ EPs each feature a song that interpolates a movement from Vivaldi’s The Four Seasons, which was one of the original source inspirations for the project, along with Pagan myths, religious rituals, magic, Shakespeare, and more. Lyrics juxtapose ancient and modern elements right next to each other in a seamless way that only Weezer frontman Rivers Cuomo can make feel relatable and relevant."

Speaking to the New York Times recently, River Cuomo explained, “Autumn is dance rock, which is not something we’ve traditionally been able to get away with. It’s really hard to make it both dance and rock and Weezer. It’s very easy for that to turn into something that nobody likes.”

In a previous statement, Weezer's frontman suggested that Autumn would occupy a similar sonic space to previous releases from Franz Ferdinand and The Strokes.

Listen to the EP/album/whatever below: