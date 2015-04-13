Faith No More add UK dates

Faith No More have confirmed two UK shows in addition to their appearance at Download in June.

They’ll play Glasgow’s O2 Academy on June 14 and London’s Roundhouse on June 17, after playing the second-top set on the main stage at Donington on June 13.

The shows come after FNM release reunion album Sol Invictus on May 18. Keyboardist Roddy Bottum recently said: “I can only say it sounds like us and it doesn’t – in the best possible way. You know what to expect, and we are going to honour that expectation the only way we know how.”

Tickets for the two UK shows go on sale at 10am on April 17 (Friday) with a pre-sale on April 15 via Live Nation.

Faith No More UK appearances

Jun 13: Download festival

Jun 14: Glasgow O2 Academy

Jun 17: London Roundhouse