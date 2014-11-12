Fairport back with Myths & Heroes

Fairport Convention will launch Myths & Heroes, their first album of fresh material, to tie in with their 2015 UK tour.
Their journey begins on January 29 in Tewkesbury and ends in London on March 1, and the band aim to deliver some of their new tracks during the shows.
Simon McNicol says: “Fairport always looks to the future and we regularly record new albums. But our first love is still performing live. So we’re really looking forward to getting on the road again, especially as this year we’ve got a whole album’s worth of new material to introduce to our audiences.”
Myths & Heroes follows 2012’s By Popular Request, which saw the band re-recording tracks chosen by an online poll. Their most recent original release was Festival Bell in 2011.
In addition to the tour, Fairport will appear at the Celtic Connections festival in Glasgow on January 16. Their annual Cropredy Convention takes place on August 13-15.
Tour dates
Jan 29: Tewkesbury Roses Theatre
Jan 30: Lichfield Cathedral
Jan 31: Southport Atkinson
Feb 01: Ulverston Coronation Hall
Feb 03: Frome Cheese & Grain
Feb 04: Wycombe Swan High
Feb 05: Wycombe Connaught Theatre
Feb 06: Weston-Super-Mare Playhouse Theatre
Feb 07: Swansea The Garage
Feb 10: Chesterfield Winding Wheel
Feb 11: Salford Lowry
Feb 13: Farnham The Maltings
Feb 14: Bury St Edmunds Apex Theatre
Feb 15: Hunstanton Princess Theatre
Feb 17: Leeds City Varieties Music Hall
Feb 18: Gateshead Sage
Feb 19: Burnley Mechanics
Feb 20: St Albans Alban Arena
Feb 21: Milton Keynes The Stables
Feb 22: Lincoln The Drill Hall
Feb 24: Canterbury Gulbenkian Theatre
Feb 25: Tunbridge Wells Assembly Hall Theatre
Feb 26: Shrewsbury Theatre Severn
Feb 27: Birmingham Town Hall
Feb 28: Bridport Electric Palace
Mar 01: London Union Chapel