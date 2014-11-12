Fairport back with Myths & Heroes

Fairport Convention will launch Myths & Heroes, their first album of fresh material, to tie in with their 2015 UK tour.

Their journey begins on January 29 in Tewkesbury and ends in London on March 1, and the band aim to deliver some of their new tracks during the shows.

Simon McNicol says: “Fairport always looks to the future and we regularly record new albums. But our first love is still performing live. So we’re really looking forward to getting on the road again, especially as this year we’ve got a whole album’s worth of new material to introduce to our audiences.”

Myths & Heroes follows 2012’s By Popular Request, which saw the band re-recording tracks chosen by an online poll. Their most recent original release was Festival Bell in 2011.

In addition to the tour, Fairport will appear at the Celtic Connections festival in Glasgow on January 16. Their annual Cropredy Convention takes place on August 13-15.

Jan 29: Tewkesbury Roses Theatre

Jan 30: Lichfield Cathedral

Jan 31: Southport Atkinson

Feb 01: Ulverston Coronation Hall

Feb 03: Frome Cheese & Grain

Feb 04: Wycombe Swan High

Feb 05: Wycombe Connaught Theatre

Feb 06: Weston-Super-Mare Playhouse Theatre

Feb 07: Swansea The Garage

Feb 10: Chesterfield Winding Wheel

Feb 11: Salford Lowry

Feb 13: Farnham The Maltings

Feb 14: Bury St Edmunds Apex Theatre

Feb 15: Hunstanton Princess Theatre

Feb 17: Leeds City Varieties Music Hall

Feb 18: Gateshead Sage

Feb 19: Burnley Mechanics

Feb 20: St Albans Alban Arena

Feb 21: Milton Keynes The Stables

Feb 22: Lincoln The Drill Hall

Feb 24: Canterbury Gulbenkian Theatre

Feb 25: Tunbridge Wells Assembly Hall Theatre

Feb 26: Shrewsbury Theatre Severn

Feb 27: Birmingham Town Hall

Feb 28: Bridport Electric Palace

Mar 01: London Union Chapel