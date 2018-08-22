Exhalants stream unrelenting self-titled new album in full

Exhalants - Exhalants Available for pre-order now

Austin noise rock trio Exhalants are premiering their new self-titled album exclusively with Louder.

The band's debut album, Exhalants will be released on August 24 via Self Sabotage Records. Mixing the sounds of mid-90s Dischord with angular post-hardcore and vicious noise-rock, it marks a blistering debut which will serve fans of Shellac, Unsane and Hoover well.

“It’s 41 minutes of loud, unrelenting noise rock," the band tell Louder.

"It’s our first effort and we feel it’s a good example of the music we write together as a band. Just three friends getting together writing the music we want to write.”

Exhalants will be available on LP and download on August 24th, but you can hear the album in full below now.