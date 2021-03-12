Exclusive video: behind the scenes during the making of Saxon's Inspirations album

NWOBHM heroes Saxon have released a 16-minute documentary that takes fans behind the scenes of the recording of their upcoming Inspirations album, a covers album featuring songs by the likes of Led Zeppelin, Black Sabbath and AC/DC.

The recording took place at Brockfield Hall, built in 1804 near the North Yorkshire village of Warthill, and currently home to the nation's largest collection of paintings by Yorkshire's impressionist artists, as well as an unusual collection of glass walking sticks.

“This was just a great project to be part of," says Saxon frontman Biff Byford. "Great songs and great atmosphere! Thought you’d like to have a look behind the scenes."

In the film, Saxon can be witnessed setting up Nigel Glockler's drumkit in the Hall's spectacular main entrance, while Biff explains the band's attempts to replicate the sound of the recordings that originally inspired them. There's also footage of the band recording Black Sabbath's Evil Woman, The Kinks' See My Friends, Jimi Hendrix's Stone Free and more.

“We wanted to do an album based on our influences, the songs and bands that inspired us to write what we did and still do,” says Byford, “and it was also interesting to see what my voice could do as I haven’t sung many of these songs before.”

"We didn't want to change any of the songs too much, just play them more like Saxon,” he concludes, “and we also think it’s very important to have - and share with the fans - some fun in these dark times."

Saxon have already released three tracks from Inspirations: a cover of Deep Purple's Speed King, a version of the Rolling Stones' Paint It Black, and a lively take on The Beatles' Paperback Writer.

Inspirations is out March 19 and available to pre-order now.

Inspirations tracklist

1. Paint It Black (The Rolling Stones)

2. Immigrant Song (Led Zeppelin)

3. Paperback Writer (The Beatles)

4. Evil Woman (Black Sabbath)

5. Stone Free (Jimi Hendrix)

6. Bomber (Motörhead)

7. Speed King (Deep Purple)

8. The Rocker (Thin Lizzy)

9. Hold The Line (Toto)

10. Problem Child (AC/DC)

11. See My Friends (The Kinks)