Saxon let loose high-velocity cover of The Beatles' Paperback Writer

NWOBHM stalwarts Saxon have released a charged version of The Beatles' Paperback Writer.

The track comes from Saxon's upcoming collection of cover versions, Inspirations, which is released on March 19 and features the Yorkshire veterans taking on tracks by the likes of Led Zeppelin, Thin Lizzy and Toto. Full tracklist below.

“I saw The Beatles on TV for the first time in 1963,” says Biff Byford. “It was a very inspirational moment for me to think maybe I could be in a band!”

“We wanted to do an album based on our influences, the songs and bands that inspired us to write what we did and still do,” continues Byford, “and it was also interesting to see what my voice could do as I haven’t sung many of these songs before."

The album was put together last year at Brockfield Hall near York, and was recorded in a way that reflected the analogue origins of the songs being covered.

"The warmth and feel of Inspirations had so much to do with being together in this magnificent place and doing it ‘old-school’ style,” Byford explains. “This is how many bands back in the day - including some of the ones covered here - made such great albums.



"We didn't want to change any of the songs too much, just play them more like Saxon. and we also think it’s very important to have - and share with the fans - some fun in these dark times."

Saxon have previously released two tracks from Inspirations: a cover of Deep Purple's Speed King, and a version of the Rolling Stones' Paint It Black.

Inspirations is available to pre-order now.

Inspirations tracklist

1. Paint It Black (The Rolling Stones)

2. Immigrant Song (Led Zeppelin)

3. Paperback Writer (The Beatles)

4. Evil Woman (Black Sabbath)

5. Stone Free (Jimi Hendrix)

6. Bomber (Motörhead)

7. Speed King (Deep Purple)

8. The Rocker (Thin Lizzy)

9. Hold The Line (Toto)

10. Problem Child (AC/DC)

11. See My Friends (The Kinks)