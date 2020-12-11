Saxon share cover of The Rolling Stones’ Paint It Black, reveal Inspirations album track list

Saxon have released the first song from their forthcoming Inspirations covers album, a full-throttle version of The Rolling Stones classic Paint It Black.

“Loved this band since I first saw them and heard them,” says Saxon vocalist Biff Byford, explaining the song choice. “I liked The Beatles, but the Stones appealed to my rebel side; their iconic look… so many great songs, such a great attitude in the music!”

The song is accompanied by a behind-the-scenes video filmed during the Yorkshire band’s recording sessions for Inspirations at Brockfield Hall near York earlier in the year.

“The warmth and feel of Inspirations had so much to do with being together in this magnificent place and doing it ‘old-school’ style,” Byford says. “This is how many bands back in the day - including some of the ones covered here - made such great albums.”

The NWOBHM legends have also tackled classic tracks by Led Zeppelin, The Beatles, Black Sabbath, Deep Purple, Jimi Hendrix, and their good friends Motörhead on the 11-track collection, which is available to pre-order now.



“We wanted to do an album based on our influences, the songs and bands that inspired us to write what we did and still do,” continues Byford, “and it was also interesting to see what my voice could do as I haven’t sung many of these songs before.”



"We didn't want to change any of the songs too much, just play them more like Saxon,” concludes Byford, “and we also think it’s very important to have - and share with the fans - some fun in these dark times.”

Inspirations will be released on March 19, 2021 via Silver Lining Music.

Inspirations track listing:

1. Paint It Black (The Rolling Stones)

2. Immigrant Song (Led Zeppelin)

3. Paperback Writer (The Beatles)

4. Evil Woman (Black Sabbath)

5. Stone Free (Jimi Hendrix)

6. Bomber (Motörhead)

7. Speed King (Deep Purple)

8. The Rocker (Thin Lizzy)

9. Hold The Line (Toto)

10. Problem Child (AC/DC)

11. See My Friends (The Kinks)