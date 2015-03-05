Exclusive: Moonspell premiere 'Extinct' video

Veteran Portuguese goth metallers have unveiled their video for ‘Extinct’ – and you can watch it exclusively through Metal Hammer.

It’s taken from their forthcoming album of the same name, which will be released on March 9 through Napalm Records.

Extinct – their follow-up to 2012’s Alpha Noir/Omega White – will be available as a two-disc edition, which will contain the full album, along with bonus tracks and a behind-the-scenes documentary about the making of the album titled Road To Extinction. It will also be issued as a mediabook, limited deluxe edition and on vinyl.

Say the band: “It puts the D of darkness back into dark metal. It’s a true lesson for the new generations of goth metal about how it’s played and felt with body and soul – a lesson taught by no others than our Portuguese gentlemen wolves.”

Check out the video below.

Pre-order _Extinct _here. The band have also lined-up a headline date London’s Underworld on April 2. For more details, visit the band’s official Facebook page.