Ex-Korn touring member dead at 35

Shane Gibson, former Korn touring guitarist, has died at the age of 35, it's been confirmed.

He passed away on Monday morning as a result of blood disorder he’d been suffering for some time.

Gibson became part of Korn’s live lineup after the departure of Brian ‘Head’ Welch in 2005. He moved up to lead duties when James ‘Munky’ Shaffer briefly left three years later. He was also part of frontman Jonathan Davis’ solo band.

He formed avant-garde metal outfit Stork with drummer Thomas Lang and vocalist VK Lynne in 2010. Their second album, Broken Pieces, is to be release at the end of the month.

Stork say in a statement: “It is with deepest sadness and regret that we must confirm that Stork founding member and lead guitarist Shane Paul Gibson passes away at 5.45am on April 15, 2014 in the UAB Hospital in Birmingham, Alabama, as a result of complications from a blood clotting disorder.

“Shane was one of the best guitar players the world has ever known. His virtuosity was matched only by his wit and generosity of spirit. He will be missed beyond measure.

“Our thoughts and prayers of out to his family and all those who loved him as much as we did.”