Evil Scarecrow unveil End Level Boss lyric video

Evil Scarecrow have issued a lyric video for their track End Level Boss.

The video is the second from their 2014 album Galactic Hunt, after Space Dementia was released last February.

The launch comes as they gear up for the last three headline shows of their Boldly Going Anywhere Tour.

Evil Scarecrow will play London Underworld on January 28, Wolverhampton Slade Rooms on January 29 and Nottingham Rock City on January 30.

Frontman Dr Hell says: “We’ve had loads of fans asking us to put End Level Boss in our live set, it turns out that it’s a bit of a fan favourite from Galactic Hunt.

“The truth is it’s an absolute badger to play and has been a real challenge to get polished for our live show. We are there now though and really excited to be playing live for the first time ever at the last shows of our Boldly Going Anywhere Tour.

“We always wanted to produce a full video for this track, but time and budget was against us. So, it seemed a really good opportunity to release a cool lyric video instead and that was something that we could probably achieve.

“We worked with Andy Pilkington at Very Metal Art to bring this artistic ball of retro game nonsense to you. We’re hoping people will spot some old games and some Scarecrow references and get a good old hit of nostalgia. Maybe we’ll try and get some sort of naff dance to do in the chorus.”

The theatrical metal band played last year’s Download, and also supported horror punk act Wednesday 13 at their London Garage Halloween shows last year.