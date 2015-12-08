Wednesday 13 / Evil Scarecrow

It’s ghouls’ night out for the second half of Wednesday 13’s sold-out Weekend Of Horrors and the Garage is rammed with zombies and spooks as EVIL SCARECROW [7] prove themselves the perfect openers.

Wizards of audience participation – who else could prompt shouts of “Bra!” and “Girl’s pants!” from their crowd? – they get everyone robot dancing to Robototron, howling along to Hell Dog and even side-stepping to Crabulon. They may be utterly silly but judging from all the cheers, they’ve just cranked their fanbase numbers up big time.

Evil Scarecrow: who needs a frontal lobe anyway? (Image: © Derek Bremner)

But the dial on the cheer-o-meter spins to 11 when WEDNESDAY 13 [8] and his band come out. It’s frightening to think 10 years have passed since his debut solo album Transylvania 90210 and, although he’s been rotating selected tracks live for years, hearing it in its entirety is a reminder of just how dark and gothic it was.

Wednesday throws in a few extra treats from Skeletons, Calling All Corpses and Fang Bang to further raise our spirits, but the cheesiness and horror props that made him a bit of a comedy act are gone. There are no Murderdolls classics, no Frankenstein Drag Queens favourites and no Bourbon Crow-soaked interludes at all.

The result is a tight and slick gothic metal show. Maybe Wednesday has decided it’s time to be taken more seriously, and you know what? It works.