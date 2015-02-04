Evil Scarecrow premiere Space Dementia

The galactic hunters Evil Scarecrow are premiering their new video for Space Dementia with Metal Hammer.

Taken from their latest album Galactic Hunt the bonkers video is everything you’d expect from Dr Hell and co. with perhaps the greatest showing of puppetry since Thunderbirds. If you thought the special effects in Gravity were something to be marvelled at then you need to wrap your eyes around this visual feast.

Evil Scarecrow’s Dr Hell features in the new issue of Metal Hammer declaring his love for Megadeth. Pick up your copy here.

Evil Scarecrow play Download Festival this June. More info here.