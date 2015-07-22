Evanescence return from 3-year hiatus

Evanescence will return from three-year hiatus with a newly-announced series of intimate US shows in November.

The band’s first live dates since October 2012 will see them perform in Nashville, Dallas and Los Angeles as warm-up concerts for their appearance at Ozzfest Japan on November 21.

Singer Amy Lee says: “We’re already playing Japan, and it seems like a waste to do all that practising for just one show. So to finally answer the question many of you have been asking since the Ozzfest announcement, yes – we’re adding three US dates in November.”

Tickets for the Nashville and Los Angeles shows will go on sale on July 24 at 10 am local time, while the Dallas date goes on sale at the same time the following day.

Fans can get early access to tickets with the password “rememberhow2fly” now ahead of the public sale.

The group went on extended hiatus following the release of their 2011 self-titled album. Since then, Lee has given birth to her son Jack last year, while a legal battle with Wind-Up Records over unpaid royalties threatened the band’s future. The situation has now been resolved.

Lee has also collaborated with composer Dave Eggar on Aftermath, the soundtrack for the 2014 film War Story.

Nov 13: Nashville Marathon Music Works, TN

Nov 15: Dallas South Side Ballroom, TX

Nov 17: Los Angeles The Wiltern, CA

Nov 21: Ozzfest Japan Tokyo, Japan