Evanescence comeback confirmed

Evanescence will play Ozzfest Japan in November, the band have confirmed.

Their last album was their self-titled 2011 release, with frontwoman Amy Lee reporting last year that she had “no plans” to work with the band in the foreseeable future following the birth of her son Jack.

She later insisted the group hadn’t split and now they’ll appear on the bill at the Makuhari Messe Arena close to Tokyo on November 21-22.

The band say in a statement: “Very excited to make this special announcement. Can’t wait to see you there!”

Lee’s last studio outing was with composer Dave Eggar on the Aftermath album – a film score for the movie War Story.

Black Sabbath had originally been scheduled to play their farewell show at the two-day event but the plans were shelved earlier this month. Instead, Ozzy Osbourne and friends will perform a headline set on the final night.

Korn are top of the bill on the Saturday evening, while more artists will be confirmed in due course.