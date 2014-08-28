Trending

Amy Lee streams Push The Button

Hear song from Evanescence frontwoman’s project with composer Dave Eggar

Amy Lee has released the track Push The Button from her collaboration with composer Dave Eggar.

It’s lifted from album Aftermath – a film score for the newly released movie War Story and its release marks a musical departure for the singer.

She told MTV earlier this year: “It’s going to surprise my fans – it’s not what you’d expect. The film is very dark, very introspective. There are a lot of moments where Dave and I just build walls of sound out of blaring cellos, trombones, synthesisers and harp. It’s not a soundtrack, it’s an atmosphere.”

Lee recently revealed Evanescence could be over, saying she had no plans to work with the band. She said: “I’ve loved my time with Evanescence, I wouldn’t want to throw it away – but, for the foreseeable future, I don’t have any plans to do anything with the band.”

Aftermath is out now.

Amy Lee Featuring Dave Eggar: Aftermath tracklist

  1. Push The Button

  2. White Out

  3. Remember To Breathe

  4. Dark Water

  5. Between Worlds

  6. Drifter

  7. Can’t Stop What’s Coming

  8. Voice In My Head

  9. Lockdown

  10. After

