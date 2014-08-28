Amy Lee streams Push The Button

Amy Lee has released the track Push The Button from her collaboration with composer Dave Eggar.

It’s lifted from album Aftermath – a film score for the newly released movie War Story and its release marks a musical departure for the singer.

She told MTV earlier this year: “It’s going to surprise my fans – it’s not what you’d expect. The film is very dark, very introspective. There are a lot of moments where Dave and I just build walls of sound out of blaring cellos, trombones, synthesisers and harp. It’s not a soundtrack, it’s an atmosphere.”

Lee recently revealed Evanescence could be over, saying she had no plans to work with the band. She said: “I’ve loved my time with Evanescence, I wouldn’t want to throw it away – but, for the foreseeable future, I don’t have any plans to do anything with the band.”

Aftermath is out now.

Amy Lee Featuring Dave Eggar: Aftermath tracklist