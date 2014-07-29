Amy Lee becomes a mum

Evanescence frontwoman Amy Lee has given birth to her first child, a boy she's named Jack Lion.

He was delivered on Thursday weighing 7lb 13oz. Lee last night posted a picture of herself and her son in the delivery room on Instagram and said: “Our little cub is here. I have never known the depths of my heart until now. The world just exploded into technicolor.”

Evanescence have been on hiatus since ending the tour in support of their self-titled third album in 2012. Lee sued their former record label for unpaid royalties earlier this year and the band were released from a related contract in March.

She’s been married to husband Josh Hartzler for seven years.