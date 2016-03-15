Escape The Fate unveil Remember Every Scar video

Escape The Fate have released their video for Remember Every Scar.

The track is taken from the band’s album Hate Me, which was issued in October.

Singer Craig Mabbitt said: “Lyrically, a lot of these tracks are based around the hate we’ve received over the years and just embracing that and using it to our own advantage.

“It’s very humbling for me to be able to listen to this collection of songs and think about where we’ve come from and what we’ve been through to get to this point.”

Escape The Fate will also kick off on the 18-date We’re All In This Together Tour in May with From Ashes To New and New Years Day.