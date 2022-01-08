Trending

Eric Gilette guests on debut album from J.R.B. Symphony

By ( ) published

Spanish prog rockers J.R.B. Symphony will release their debut album Inception this month

J.R.B. Symphony
(Image credit: Press)

Spanish prog rock duo J.R.B. Symphony have teamed up with Neal Morse Band instrumentalist Eric Gillette, who supplies vocals and keyboards to the duo's debut album, Inception, which they release later this month.

You can watch a lyric video for the first single, Path To Victory, below, as well as viewing the new album artwork.

J.R.B. Symphony, who hail from Barcelona, formed in 2018 and are comprised of guitarist Joan Roman and drummer Jaume Bacardit, both of whom quit the band they were in previously to strike out on their own.

"Inception is the name of his first album released in January 2022," the pair state. "This album is the culmination of a project that started about three years ago. The name of the album comes to express in the form of music different moments or situations in which a new experience is faced."

J.R.B. Symphony

(Image credit: Press)
Jerry Ewing
Jerry Ewing

Writer and broadcaster Jerry Ewing is the Editor of Prog Magazine which he founded for Future Publishing in 2009. He grew up in Sydney and began his writing career in London for Metal Forces magazine in 1989. He has since written for Metal Hammer, Maxim, Vox, Stuff and Bizarre magazines, among others. He created and edited Classic Rock Magazine for Dennis Publishing in 1998 and is the author of a variety of books on both music and sport, including Wonderous Stories; A Journey Through The Landscape Of Progressive Rock, as well as sleevenotes for many major record labels. He lives in North London and happily indulges a passion for AC/DC Chelsea Football Club and Sydney Roosters.