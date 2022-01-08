Eric Gilette guests on debut album from J.R.B. Symphony

Spanish prog rock duo J.R.B. Symphony have teamed up with Neal Morse Band instrumentalist Eric Gillette, who supplies vocals and keyboards to the duo's debut album, Inception, which they release later this month.

You can watch a lyric video for the first single, Path To Victory, below, as well as viewing the new album artwork.

J.R.B. Symphony, who hail from Barcelona, formed in 2018 and are comprised of guitarist Joan Roman and drummer Jaume Bacardit, both of whom quit the band they were in previously to strike out on their own.

"Inception is the name of his first album released in January 2022," the pair state. "This album is the culmination of a project that started about three years ago. The name of the album comes to express in the form of music different moments or situations in which a new experience is faced."