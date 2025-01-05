Eric Avery working on new music with Jane's Addiction bandmates – but there's no mention of singer Perry Farrell

Jane's Addiction bass player Eric Avery says he is working with the band's drummer Stephen Perkins and guitarist Dave Navarro on new music – but his announcement made no mention of singer Perry Farrell.

The band are officially on hiatus following a public falling out in which Farrell appeared to charge and attempt to punch a visibly shocked Navarro on stage in Boston in September 2024.

They announced the hiatus a few days later, cancelling a string of dates that remained on their North American tour.

In the wake of Farrell's outburst, he was described by his wife Etty as a "crazed beast" who was dealing with growing frustrations on the tour.

Avery, Navarro and Perkins released a statement saying they were heartbroken to have to cancel the tour, a decision they put down to a "continuing pattern of behaviour and the mental health difficulties of our singer Perry Farrell."

Now, less than four months later, it seems the three musicians are planning to continue working together – although whether that's under the Jane's Addiction banner or not is unclear. And it's also unclear what, if anything, Farrell's involvement will be.

The singer is the only member of the band not named in Avery's Instagram post.

In the post, Avery is seen recording bass parts in a studio video. It is posted alongside the message: "Writing some more new lines to some of Stephen's drumming. Look forward to getting some Mr Navarro on them. 2025!"

Just weeks before the onstage incident and resulting hiatus, Jane's Addiciton shared the song Imminent Redemption – the first single from the original line-up in 34 years.