“Our hearts are broken.” Jane's Addiction cancel US tour and announce hiatus, with bandmates claiming that Perry Farrell's “mental health difficulties” have left them them “no alternative”, for their own safety

By
published

Following onstage altercation in Boston, Jane's Addiction are now on hiatus again

Jane&#039;s Addiction, live at Bush Hall, London, 23 May 2024
(Image credit: Brad Merrett/Future)

Jane's Addiction have announced a hiatus, following the violent altercation between band members onstage which cut short their show in Boston on Friday, September 13.  

Fan-filmed footage of the Boston gig saw vocalist Perry Farrell appear to charge and attempt to punch visibly shocked guitarist Dave Navarro before the confrontation was broken up by crew members. In a post-show post on social media, Farrell's wife Etty described her husband as a “crazed beast” , and claimed that there has been “a lot of tension and animosity between the members.

Today, September 16, the band issued a statement to say:

“To all the fans,

The band have made the difficult decision to take some time away as a group.

As such, they will be cancelling the remainder of the tour.

Refunds for the cancelled dates will be issued at your point of purchase – or if you purchased from a third-party resale site like StubHub, SeatGeek, etc, please reach out to them direct.

Thank you,

Jane’s Addiction“

Navarro, bassist Eric Avery and drummer Stephen Perkins have since issued an update of their own. It reads:

“Due to a continuing pattern of behavior and the mental health difficulties of our singer Perry Farrell, we have come to the conclusion that we have no choice but to discontinue the current US tour.

“Our concern for his personal health and safety as well as our own has left us no alternative. We hope that he will find the help he needs.

“We deeply regret that we are not able to come through for all our fans who have already bought tickets. We can see no solution that would either ensure a safe environment on stage or reliably allow us to deliver a great performance on a nightly basis.

“Our hearts are broken.
Dave, Eric and Stephen“

Laat month, the group had shared Imminent Redemption, the first single from the ioriginal line-up in 34 years.

A post shared by Dave Navarro (@davenavarro)

A photo posted by on

Paul Brannigan
Paul Brannigan
Contributing Editor, Louder

A music writer since 1993, formerly Editor of Kerrang! and Planet Rock magazine (RIP), Paul Brannigan is a Contributing Editor to Louder. Having previously written books on Lemmy, Dave Grohl (the Sunday Times best-seller This Is A Call) and Metallica (Birth School Metallica Death, co-authored with Ian Winwood), his Eddie Van Halen biography (Eruption in the UK, Unchained in the US) emerged in 2021. He has written for Rolling Stone, Mojo and Q, hung out with Fugazi at Dischord House, flown on Ozzy Osbourne's private jet, played Angus Young's Gibson SG, and interviewed everyone from Aerosmith and Beastie Boys to Young Gods and ZZ Top. Born in the North of Ireland, Brannigan lives in North London and supports The Arsenal.