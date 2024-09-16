“Our hearts are broken.” Jane's Addiction cancel US tour and announce hiatus, with bandmates claiming that Perry Farrell's “mental health difficulties” have left them them “no alternative”, for their own safety

Jane's Addiction have announced a hiatus, following the violent altercation between band members onstage which cut short their show in Boston on Friday, September 13.

Fan-filmed footage of the Boston gig saw vocalist Perry Farrell appear to charge and attempt to punch visibly shocked guitarist Dave Navarro before the confrontation was broken up by crew members. In a post-show post on social media, Farrell's wife Etty described her husband as a “crazed beast” , and claimed that there has been “a lot of tension and animosity between the members.

Today, September 16, the band issued a statement to say:



“To all the fans,

The band have made the difficult decision to take some time away as a group.

As such, they will be cancelling the remainder of the tour.

Refunds for the cancelled dates will be issued at your point of purchase – or if you purchased from a third-party resale site like StubHub, SeatGeek, etc, please reach out to them direct.

Thank you,



Jane’s Addiction“

Navarro, bassist Eric Avery and drummer Stephen Perkins have since issued an update of their own. It reads:

“Due to a continuing pattern of behavior and the mental health difficulties of our singer Perry Farrell, we have come to the conclusion that we have no choice but to discontinue the current US tour.



“Our concern for his personal health and safety as well as our own has left us no alternative. We hope that he will find the help he needs.



“We deeply regret that we are not able to come through for all our fans who have already bought tickets. We can see no solution that would either ensure a safe environment on stage or reliably allow us to deliver a great performance on a nightly basis.



“Our hearts are broken.

Dave, Eric and Stephen“



Laat month, the group had shared Imminent Redemption, the first single from the ioriginal line-up in 34 years.