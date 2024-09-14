Chaotic Jane's Addiction show ends early as Perry Farrell takes a swing at a shocked Dave Navarro

Jane's Addiction fans were left disappointed when the band ended a show early after frontman Perry Farrell took a swing at guitarist Dave Navarro and had to be restrained.

The band were performing their song Ocean Size at the Leader Bank Pavilion in Boston, Massachusetts, last night (Friday, September 13) when the incident occurred.

In fan-filmed footage available below, Farrell appears to be struggling with his vocal duties as he turns towards Navarro, barges him with his shoulder and says "fuck you". The shocked guitarist puts his hand on the singer's chest to make some distance before Farrell takes a swing at him.

Bassist Eric Avery and a member of the road crew rush over to restrain Farrell and the band all leave the stage.

Navarro, Avery and drummer Stephen Perkins – who was celebrating his 57th birthday – all return to the stage without Farrell to say goodnight to the audience. Navarro appears to be uninjured.

Farrell had reportedly struggled with his performance during the band's show at the Rooftop at Pier 17 in New York this week, before seemingly doing better for another gig at the same venue the following night.

They are scheduled to perform next at the Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater in Bridgeport, Connecticut, on Sunday, September 15. The tour runs through October.

Classic Rock Newsletter Sign up below to get the latest from Classic Rock, plus exclusive special offers, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

This current touring cycle was branded "the next chapter of Jane's Addiction" when the band launched a new single Imminent Redemption back in July.

Janeâ€™s Addiction Boston 9-13-2024 Perry Farrell Flips Out - YouTube Watch On

Janes Addiction Perry & Dave fight Boston 09.13.24 - YouTube Watch On

Sep 15: Bridgeport Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater, CT

Sep 18: Toronto Budweiser Stage, Canada

Sep 20: Rochester Hills Meadow Brook Amphitheater, MI

Sep 22: Milwaukee BMO Pavilion, WI

Sep 24: Chicago Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom, IL

Sep 26: Indianapolis Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park, IN

Sep 28: Huntsville South Star Music Festival, AL

Sep 29: St. Louis Evolution Festival, MO

Oct 02: US Fillmore Auditorium, Denver, CO

Oct 04: Sandy Amphitheater, Sandy, UT

Oct 08: WAMU Theater, Seattle, WA

Oct 09: Veterans Memorial Coliseum, Portland, OR

Oct 11: Grand Sierra Resort and Casino, Reno, NV

Oct 13: The Masonic, San Francisco, CA

Oct 16: YouTube Theater, Inglewood, CA