“Let's make some good trouble!” Jane's Addiction share new single Imminent Redemption, the first single from the original line-up in 34 years.

“Welcome to the next chapter of Jane’s Addiction”

Jane's Addiction, live at Bush Hall, London, 23 May 2024
Jane's Addiction have shared a lyric video for Imminent Redemption, the first single from the Los Angeles' quartet's original line-up in 34 years. 

The song was premiered live at the band's intimate show at London's Bush Hall on May 23, a gig which saw vocalist Perry Farrell, guitarist Dave Navarro, bassist Eric Avery and drummer Stephen Perkins onstage together  for the first time since 2010.

“It’s time,” the band say in a statement announcing the single. “Welcome to the next chapter of Jane’s Addiction. Imminent Redemption is only the beginning.”

The opening verse of the single runs:

"Let's make some good trouble
Let's call in the drummer
High stakes and high drama
And we need the women too!"

Watch the video below:

The band previously premiered the as-yet-unreleased True Love at a show in California last year.

Meanwhile, Dave Navarro spoke recently about his grief and pain following the loss of his friend Taylor Hawkins, the late Foo Fighters drummer, and revealed that he, Hawkins, and AC/DC bassist Chris Chaney had recorded an album together before the drummer's passing.

In an upcoming interview with Guitar World, the guitarist reveals that NHC had actually finished their debut album, when the  news of Hawkins' death broke on March 25, 2022. 

“We mixed and mastered it and then, we lost Taylor,” he says. “That was in the middle of Covid, and it was actually very painful for me to pick up the guitar after that.”

“I'll be honest – I didn't pick up the guitar for about a year,” he continues. “And because he [Taylor Hawkins] was such an inspiring artist… Not only was he a phenomenal drummer, but he was also an amazing songwriter and lyricist, and he was just one of those humans that everybody loved. Everybody loved him.”

A music writer since 1993, formerly Editor of Kerrang! and Planet Rock magazine (RIP), Paul Brannigan is a Contributing Editor to Louder. Having previously written books on Lemmy, Dave Grohl (the Sunday Times best-seller This Is A Call) and Metallica (Birth School Metallica Death, co-authored with Ian Winwood), his Eddie Van Halen biography (Eruption in the UK, Unchained in the US) emerged in 2021. He has written for Rolling Stone, Mojo and Q, hung out with Fugazi at Dischord House, flown on Ozzy Osbourne's private jet, played Angus Young's Gibson SG, and interviewed everyone from Aerosmith and Beastie Boys to Young Gods and ZZ Top. Born in the North of Ireland, Brannigan lives in North London and supports The Arsenal.