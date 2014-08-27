Entombed AD to tour with Hang The Bastard

Entombed AD have announced four UK dates as part of a wider European winter tour.

The Swedish death metallers are hitting the road in support of new album Back To The Front, out now. Support will come from Hang The Bastard.

Guitarist Nico Elgstrand says: “Fellow tea-sipping, sheep-shagging bastards of Britannia, the time has finally come for retribution.

“For too long have we been watching and waiting silently on the sidelines, but in November we shall once and for all together bring back the spirit of proper metal mayhem as was once the trademark of the Empire.

“Sharpen your swords, polish your helmets and be prepared for the last victorious battle of our age. As the wise King Willie once said, ‘There is no stopping what cannot be stopped, no killing what cannot be killed. You cannot see the eye of the demon. Until him come calling. This is dread man, truly dread.‘”

Back To The Front is the first to be released under the name Entombed AD. The band features singer Lars Goran Petrov, drummer Olle Dahlstedt, bass player Victor Brandt and Elgstrand. They changed the band name from Entombed to Entombed AD in January.

UK dates