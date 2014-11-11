Enter Shikari release The Last Garrison video

Enter Shikari have released a video for The Last Garrison, the first single from their forthcoming album The Mindsweep.

Speaking about the song, Shikari frontman Rou Reynolds says: “Life can often seem like a tumultuous onslaught of ups and downs; good and bad, euphoric and arduous. Our circumstances can change in a flicker of an eyelid. Sometimes it’s beneficial to take a step back from everything and appreciate the honour that we’re still alive.”

Check out the video below:

The Mindsweep will be released on January 19, via Ambush Reality/Play It Again Sam. Shikari have also announced a pre-Christmas show in Liverpool. The band will play the city’s Camp & Furnace venue on December 17. Tickets for the show go on sale on Friday, November 14, from the ‘Shows’ section of the band’s website, here.