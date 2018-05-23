Enter Shikari launch 8-bit video for punchy new single Undercover Agents

Enter Shikari have released a video for their new single Undercover Agents.

The song features on the UK outfit’s latest album The Spark, which arrived in September last year via Play It Again Sam/Ambush Reality.

The Undercover Agents video was created by Enter Shikari fan George Cheswick and tells the story of The Spark cover star, The Machine and his journey to Earth.

Vocalist Rou Reynolds says: “We’re very lucky to have such talented fans and to be able to release George’s video so soon after the Take My Country Back fan-made film is an honour and a testament to the relationship we have with the people who support our art. We take great pleasure in being able to support theirs in return.

Cheswick adds: “The Undercover Agents animation was the final piece for my Major Project at university. I’m a huge fan of Enter Shikari, and their music has really helped me through a lot, so it’s great to be able to give something back.

“When I began working on the animation, The Spark had only just been released and Undercover Agents was my favourite track from the album.

“The story was based on The Machine from the album cover – where had it come from? How did it end up here? The video consists of 6480 cells of imagery and took me roughly 14 weeks to write, animate and piece together. I hope everyone enjoys it!”

Enter Shikari will head out on the road again from next month – a run that includes a headline set at the UK’s 2000 Trees festival.

Enter Shikari 2018 tour dates

Jun 01: Nurburgring Rock Am Ring, Germany

Jun 02: Nuremberg Rock Im Park, Germany

Jun 17: Nickelsdorf Novarock Festival, Austria

Jun 22: Sofia HippieLandia, Bulgaria

Jun 23: Kragujevac Arsenal Festival, Serbia

Jun 29: Ysselsteijn Jera On Air, Holland

Jun 30: Munster Vainstream, Germany

Jul 13: Hatfield Forum, UK

Jul 14: Withington 2000 Trees Festival, UK

Jul 28: Szekesfehervar Fezen Festival, Hungary

Aug 10: Southampton Joiners Arms, UK

Aug 11: Winchester Boomtown Festival, UK

Aug 12: Brno Urban Rock, Czech Republic

Dec 12: Bergen Garage, Norway

Dec 13: Oslo John Dee, Norway

Dec 14: Stockholm Fryshuset, Sweden

Dec 15: Gothenburg Sticky Fingers, Sweden

Dec 16: Copenhagen Pumpehuset, Denmark