Watch Enter Shikari’s lyric video for Take My Country Back

Enter Shikari have launched a lyric video for their hard-hitting track Take My Country Back.

The promo was created by Enter Shikari fan, Max Graur, who was chosen by the band for his flair when they saw the animated video he made for There’s A Price On Your Head which featured on the band’s fourth album The Mindsweep.

Frontman Rou Reynolds says: “Unfortunately the sentiment of this track still stands, more than 12 months after I wrote it.

“If anything, the atmosphere is worse than it was then. An increasingly hostile right-wing media acting as a megaphone for what we now know were exaggerations and outright lies, amplified by fake bot accounts on Twitter, reinforcing the prejudices of the ill-informed. It’s got a big chorus, though.”

Enter Shikari have also announced a warm-up show prior to their headline set at the 2000 Trees festival.

They’ll play at the Forum in Hatfield on July 13, while they’ve also revealed they’ll perform at The Joiners, Southampton, on August 10 – the day before they headline the Town Centre Stage at Boomtown Festival in Winchester.

Reynolds says: “It’s good to be playing a couple of new festivals, new to us anyway, this summer. I’ve heard good things about both 2000 Trees and Boomtown and they’ve both got awesome lineups this year – plus we’re looking forward to interspersing the big festivals with a couple of club shows.

“With the last two UK tours being arena-sized, it’ll be nice to be back in sweaty rooms.”

Find a full list of the band’s 2018 tour dates below.

Enter Shikari 2018 tour dates

Jun 01: Nurburgring Rock Am Ring, Germany

Jun 02: Nuremberg Rock Im Park, Germany

Jun 17: Nickelsdorf Novarock Festival, Austria

Jun 22: Sofia HippieLandia, Bulgaria

Jun 23: Kragujevac Arsenal Festival, Serbia

Jun 29: Ysselsteijn Jera On Air, Holland

Jun 30: Munster Vainstream, Germany

Jul 13: Hatfield Forum, UK

Jul 14: Withington 2000 Trees Festival, UK

Jul 28: Szekesfehervar Fezen Festival, Hungary

Aug 10: Southampton Joiners Arms, UK

Aug 11: Winchester Boomtown Festival, UK

Aug 12: Brno Urban Rock, Czech Republic

Dec 12: Bergen Garage, Norway

Dec 13: Oslo John Dee, Norway

Dec 14: Stockholm Fryshuset, Sweden

Dec 15: Gothenburg Sticky Fingers, Sweden

Dec 16: Copenhagen Pumpehuset, Denmark