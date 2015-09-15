Enter Shikari issue Price On Your Head remix video

Enter Shikari have released a video for the Danny Byrd remix of There’s A Price On Your Head.
It’s taken from upcoming album The Mindsweep: Hospitalised, which sees material from The Mindsweep remixed by Hospital Records artists.
Frontman Rou Reynolds says: “We presented Danny with this absolutely raucous track, with ridiculous time signatures, all of which were outside of his comfort zone – and he turned it into a summery tune!
“You’d never think this song could be anything but furious, but what he’s done is awesome.”
The Mindsweep: Hospitalised will be released on October 30 and it’s available for pre-order now. Enter Shikari launch a European tour this week and return to the UK in February.
The Mindsweep: Hospitalised tracklist
- The Appeal & The Mindsweep I (Metrik remix)
- The One True Colour (Keeno remix)
- Anaesthetist (Reso remix)
- The Last Garrison (S.P.Y remix)
- Never Let Go Of The Microscope (Etherwood remix)
- Myopia (Bop remix)
- Torn Apart (Hugh Hardie remix)
- Interlude (The Erised remix)
- The Bank Of England (Lynx remix)
- There’s A Price On Your Head (Danny Byrd remix)
- Dear Future Historians (London Elektricity remix)
- The Appeal & The Mindsweep II (Krakota remix)