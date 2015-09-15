Trending

Enter Shikari issue Price On Your Head remix video

By News  

View promo for track from Hospitalised version of The Mindsweep album, out next month

null

Enter Shikari have released a video for the Danny Byrd remix of There’s A Price On Your Head.

It’s taken from upcoming album The Mindsweep: Hospitalised, which sees material from The Mindsweep remixed by Hospital Records artists.

Frontman Rou Reynolds says: “We presented Danny with this absolutely raucous track, with ridiculous time signatures, all of which were outside of his comfort zone – and he turned it into a summery tune!

“You’d never think this song could be anything but furious, but what he’s done is awesome.”

The Mindsweep: Hospitalised will be released on October 30 and it’s available for pre-order now. Enter Shikari launch a European tour this week and return to the UK in February.

The Mindsweep: Hospitalised tracklist

  1. The Appeal & The Mindsweep I (Metrik remix)
  2. The One True Colour (Keeno remix)
  3. Anaesthetist (Reso remix)
  4. The Last Garrison (S.P.Y remix)
  5. Never Let Go Of The Microscope (Etherwood remix)
  6. Myopia (Bop remix)
  7. Torn Apart (Hugh Hardie remix)
  8. Interlude (The Erised remix)
  9. The Bank Of England (Lynx remix)
  10. There’s A Price On Your Head (Danny Byrd remix)
  11. Dear Future Historians (London Elektricity remix)
  12. The Appeal & The Mindsweep II (Krakota remix)