Enter Shikari issue Price On Your Head remix video

Enter Shikari have released a video for the Danny Byrd remix of There’s A Price On Your Head.

It’s taken from upcoming album The Mindsweep: Hospitalised, which sees material from The Mindsweep remixed by Hospital Records artists.

Frontman Rou Reynolds says: “We presented Danny with this absolutely raucous track, with ridiculous time signatures, all of which were outside of his comfort zone – and he turned it into a summery tune!

“You’d never think this song could be anything but furious, but what he’s done is awesome.”

The Mindsweep: Hospitalised will be released on October 30 and it’s available for pre-order now. Enter Shikari launch a European tour this week and return to the UK in February.

The Mindsweep: Hospitalised tracklist