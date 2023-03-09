Enter Shikari drop new single Bloodshot about social media's power to "hypnotise" people towards hatred

Enter Shikari have dropped the electrifying new single, Bloodshot.

The new track is lifted from their forthcoming album A Kiss For The Whole World, which is scheduled to arrive on April 21 via SO Recordings / Ambush Reality.

So far from the new record, Enter Shikari have also released two other tracks, It Hurts and (pls) set me on fire.

Creeping into action with a ripple of enlivening The Prodigy-esque electronics, Bloodshot soon grows into a rousing melody driven by frontman Rou Reynolds' poignant lyrics about the media's persistence of administering content that works to "hypnotise" people towards hatred.

Taking aim at the carefully-curated world of social media, Reynold laments in the lyrics: 'Oh god I can't remove, all these filters / They're in my field of vision / Now it's compromised / I've lost sight of what is real'.

Speaking of the heavy influence that the media has upon people's minds and how this concept inspired the song, the singer says: "Every day, I seem to be asking myself, ‘Is this article biased?’, ‘Is this claim true?’, ‘Should I be more furious about this issue? Or less furious?’, ‘Am I being manipulated? Provoked? Radicalised by my own ‘tribe’?’"

“Bloodshot is about how hard it is to find truth, and how easy it is to stop thinking for yourself and simply repeat your ‘team’s’ mantras,” he continues.

“Everyone’s so fucking angry with everyone else, and it’s exhausting. It seems like social media’s main purpose these days is to hypnotise us to hate.”

Listen to the track below:

Later this month, Enter Shikari will kicking off the second leg of their UK residency tour, stopping off in Manchester, Glasgow, Wolverhampton, London and Bristol. Check out the dates below:

Mar 14: Manchester New Century Hall

Mar 15: Glasgow St Luke’s

Mar 16: Wolverhampton KK’s Steel Mill

Mar 17: London HERE at Outernet

Mar 18: Bristol SWX

Apr 13: Glasgow St Luke’s

Apr 14: Manchester New Century Hall

Apr 15: Wolverhampton KK’s Steel Mill

Apr 16: Bristol SWX

Apr 17: London HERE at Outernet