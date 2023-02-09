Enter Shikari celebrate the wisdom and strength gained from failure on empowering new single It Hurts

Enter Shikari have shared an empowering, positively-charged new single, It Hurts.

The single is the second to be lifted from the quartet's forthcoming Kiss For The Whole World album, which is scheduled for an April 21 release via SO Recordings / Ambush Reality, following on from the previously released (pls) set me on fire. And according to Shikari frontman Rou Reynolds, the new song came to him in a dream.

“Melody, chords, and fully-formulated chorus were all part of a dream that, thankfully, remained with me when I woke up,” he explains. “I was hiding under the duvet at 3am, singing it into my phone, much to the bewilderment of my girlfriend.

“Lyrically, It Hurts is about perseverance," he continues, "and the importance of reframing failure as a fruitful and, in fact, pivotal route to progress. Society teaches us we should avoid and criticise failure, when defeat and honest mistakes can actually present us with insights that light our way forward.

“In reality, we should be taught that simply to try makes us more than enough."

Listen to It Hurts below:

A Kiss For The Whole World is the follow-up to the band's 2020 album Nothing Is True & Everything Is Possible, which reached number 2 on the UK album chart, and is described by Rou Reynolds as "the second coming of Enter Shikari."



The album was recorded in a delipidated farmhouse in Chichester, in a studio running on solar power.



"This album is powered by the sun, the most powerful object in our solar system," says Reynolds. "And I think you can tell. It’s a collection of songs that represent an explosive reconnection with what Enter Shikari is. The beginning of our second act."



The album track list is as follows:



1. A Kiss for the Whole World x

2. (pls) set me on fire 3.

It Hurts

4. Leap into the Lightning

5. feed yøur søul}

6. Dead Wood

7. Jailbreak

8. Bloodshot

9. Bloodshot (Coda)

10. goldfĭsh ~

11. Giant Pacific Octopus (i don’t know you anymore)

12. giant pacific octopus swirling off into infinity…



A limited run of the new album will include the Live From Alexandra Palace 3 album/ DVD, recorded in December 2021 at the band’s sold out 10,000 capacity 'People's Palace' in London.