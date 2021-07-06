Enter Shikari announce 2021 tour dates and the release of new live film

Enter Shikari have announced the release of the film Live At Vada, alongside a run of intimate UK tour dates for late 2021.

Directed by the band's visual collaborator Tom Pullen, Live At Vada showcases performances filmed at Vada Studios, featuring songs taken from 2020's Nothing Is True & Everything Is Possible, and containing a selection of tracks rarely ever played live.



The film is set to be screened over four showings kicking off at 8pm local time on July 16, and will be available to watch for four hours in London, New York, Los Angeles and Sydney. Tickets are available worldwide, and there is no restriction on how many showings the viewer may attend.

On the same day, frontman Rou Reynolds’ new book for Faber Music entitled A Treatise On Possibility will also be published. The 287 page book contains lyrics from Nothing Is True & Everything Is Possible, as well as photos taken during the recording of the album, and an inside look into the themes of the album.

Enter Shikari's 2021 mini tour will see the band play four intimate warm up shows in November in Exeter, Northampton, Brighton and Bexhill, before they head to larger venues from December across the UK and Europe. A large number of their December tour dates sold out following their headline set at the Download Festival Pilot in June, including London’s 10,000 capacity Alexandra Palace. Special guests for all UK tour dates will be Dinosaur Pile-Up and Nova Twins.



Live From Vada will be available to view for free on July 16. Fans can sign up for a free ticket now over on Enter Shikari's website.



Tickets for the warm up dates will go on general sale July 9 at 10am, although a special pre order is available from July 7 at 10am for members of the band’s Future Historians fan club and those who pre ordered Nothing Is True & Everything Is Possible or Moratorium physical formats via the band’s online store.



Watch the trailer for Live At Vada below:

Warm up shows:

Nov 24: Exeter Great Hall, UK

Nov 25: Northampton Roadmender, UK

Nov 26: Brighton Chalk, UK

Nov 27: Bexhill De La Warr Pavillion, UK



2021/2022 tour dates:

Dec 04: London Alexandra Palace, UK

Dec 05: Manchester O2 Victoria Warehouse, UK

Dec 07: Lincoln Engine Shed, UK

Dec 08: Jull Asylum, UK

Dec 09: Bristol O2 Academy, UK

Dec 11: Liverpool Mountford Hall, UK

Dec 12: Leeds O2 Academy, UK

Dec 13: Edinburgh Usher Hall, UK

Dec 15: Birmingham O2 Academy, UK

Dec 16: Cardiff Great Hall, UK

Dec 17: Southampton O2 Guildhall, UK

Dec 19: Middlesbrough Town Hall, UK

Dec 20: Nottingham Rock City, UK

Dec 21: Nottingham Rock City, UK

Dec 28: Hamburg Markthalle, DE

Dec 29: Munster Skater’s Palace, DE

Dec 31: Amsterdam Melkweg, NL

Jan 01: Hannover Faust, DE

Jan 03: Berlin ColumbiaHalle, DE

Jan 04: Cologne Palladium, DE

Jan 05: Antwerpen Trix, BE

Jan 07: Zurich X-Tra Limmathaus , CH

Jan 08: Stuttgart LKA Longhorn, DE

Jan 09: Munich Tonhalle, DE

Jan 10: Offenbach Stadthalle, DE

