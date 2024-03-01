Enslaved announce Jo Quail will perform Congelia with them at London's opening night of their latest tour

Norwegian prog metallers Enslaved kick off their European tour next week at London's Islington Assembly Hall on March 6, and have announced that cellist Jo Quail will make a special appearance at the show.

"London has a very special place in the history of our band, since the very first live shows we ever did outside of our home town(s) - the city has supported us through it all" says guitarist Ivar Bjørnson. "We have a huge part of our extended family and tribe here; it is always like coming home. Just with better Indian food and worse traffic. This time London seems set on outdoing its welcome of us; Jo Quail will join us on stage to perform Congelia with us! We are so proud and eager to show you how absolutely crushing that sounds. See you very soon. Baah!"

"I am thrilled to be joining forces with Enslaved once again on stage," adds Quail. "It was such a wonderful experience in Bergen last year and I am honoured to be able to do this again in London - I hope you'll enjoy this moment as much as I will."

Prog saw Quail perform with the band at the launch party for last year's Heimdal album in Bergen, and Enslaved recently a shared an alternative version of Forest Dweller with Quail to announce a newly expanded digital version of the album, Heimdal (Deluxe), which is out today through Nuclear Blast.

You can see Enslaved's Eropean tour dates below.

Mar 6: UK London Islington Assembly Hall

Mar 7: UK Leeds Brudenell Social Club

Mar 8: UK Manchester Club Academy

Mar 9: UK Glasgow Slay

Mar 10: IE Dublin Opium

Mar 12: NED Helmond Cacaofabriek

Mar 13: FRA Paris La Machine

Mar 14: SWI Geneva PTR/l'Usine

Mar 15: FRA Montpellier Victoire 2

Mar 16: ITA Milan Legend

Mar 18: CZE Prague Futurum

Mar 19: AUT Vienna Szene

Mar 21: GER Cologne Club Volta

Mar 22: GER Leipzig Taubchenthal

Mar 23: GER Berlin Hole44

Mar 24: POL Warsaw Proxima